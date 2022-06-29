R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 186, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 186, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 63, down from 66 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 155 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 11 new cases identified on June 28, 2021. The transmission rate on June 28, 2021, was 11 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 28, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 838,560 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 402,371, an increase of 347 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,609.

There were 3,364 tests processed Tuesday, with 8.1 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.