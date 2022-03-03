R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 189, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 189, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 106, a decrease from 114 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 120.8 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 442 new cases identified on March 2, 2021. The transmission rate on March 2, 2021, was 238.3 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 168 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 2, 2021, of which 28 were in the ICU and 19 were on a ventilator.

There have been 817,409 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 356,627, an increase of 191 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,415.

There were 9,006 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.