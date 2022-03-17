R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 191, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 191, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 67, a decrease from 77 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care units and seven are on a ventilator.

There have been 115.5 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 438 new cases identified on March 16, 2021. The transmission rate on March 16, 2021, was 219 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 139 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 16, 2021, of which 17 were in the ICU and 12 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 820,557 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 358,880, an increase of 243 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,429.

There were 7,544 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.5%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.