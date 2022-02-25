R.I COVID-19 cases increase by 193 with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 193, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 142, an increase from 140 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 128 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 409 new cases identified on Feb. 24, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 24, 2021, was 223 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 187 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 24, 2021, of which 33 were in the ICU and 21 were on a ventilator.

There have been 815,564 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 355,509, an increase of 215 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,406.

There were 5,977 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 3.2%. There have been 7.4 million tests administered in the state.