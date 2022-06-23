R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 199, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 199, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 54, a decrease from 62 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 156 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 16 new cases identified on June 22, 2021. The transmission rate on June 22, 2021, was 13 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 36 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 22, 2021, of whom seven were in an ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

There have been 836,794 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 400,834, an increase of 301 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,605.

There were 3,813 tests processed Thursday, with 8.1 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.