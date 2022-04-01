R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 201, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 201, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 48, a decrease from 50 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 120.2 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 491 new cases identified on March 31, 2021. The transmission rate on March 31, 2021, was 289.3 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 144 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 31, 2021, of which 13 were in an ICU and 10 were on a ventilator.

There have been 823,802 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as about 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 361,508, an increase of 246 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,522.

There were 4,935 tests processed Thursday, with a positive rate of 4.1%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.