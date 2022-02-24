R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 209, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 209, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 140, a decrease from 142 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 14 are in intensive care units and 10 are on a ventilator.

There have been 139.3 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 445 new cases identified on Feb. 23, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 23, 2021, was 220.9 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 180 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 23, 2021, of which 32 were in the ICU and 19 were on a ventilator.

There have been 815,564 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 355,294, an increase of 280 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,406.

There were 9,408 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.2%. There have been 7.4 million tests administered in the state.