R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 2,140, with 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,140 from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 154 last week. Of the 145 hospitalized on Jan. 7, nine were in intensive care and less than five were on ventilators.

There were 202 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Jan. 1-7.

By comparison, there were 33,350 new cases identified from Jan. 1-7, in 2022. The transmission rate on Jan. 7, 2022, was 3,156 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 925,909 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,798.

There were 15,014 tests processed from Jan. 1-7, with 8.6 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 6 listed the COVID-19 threat level as high in three Rhode Island counties, Kent County, Newport and Providence County.

Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

Bristol County and Washington County both remain at a medium threat level.