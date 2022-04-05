R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 218, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 218, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 54, an increase from 47 patients reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and two are on a ventilator.

There have been 134.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 88 new cases identified on April 4, 2021. The transmission rate on April 4, 2021, was 260.6 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 161 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 4, 2021, of which 29 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 824,664 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and nearly 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 362,267, an increase of 267 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,523 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,295 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 5.1%. There have been nearly 7.7 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing setbacks in two of three categories:

The positive rate was 4.4% last week, up from 3.3% one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 34 last week, down from 39 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 133 last week, up from 115 one week prior.