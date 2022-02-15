R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 219, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 219, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 193, an increase from 189 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 26 are in intensive care units and 15 are on ventilators.

There have been 267 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 211 new cases identified Feb. 14, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 14, 2021, was 248 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 220 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 14, 2021, of which 37 were in the ICU and 23 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 811,275 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 353,048, an increase of 254 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,393 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 5,215 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 4.2%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing drops in all categories.

The positive rate was 5.6% last week, down from 8.4% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 137, down from 234 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 313 last week, a drop from 550 one week prior.