R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 224, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 224, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 54, a decrease from 63 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 160 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 21 new cases identified on June 29, 2021. The transmission rate on June 29, 2021, was 10.5 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 29, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 849,942 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 402,769, an increase of 398 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,609.

There were 3,371 tests processed Wednesday, with 8.1 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.