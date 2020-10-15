R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 228, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in the state increased by 228 on Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Cases in the state total 27,438 to date, an increase of 274 cases from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

The state also announced two more deaths, bringing total COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island to 1,149.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 129, a decline from 131 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 12 were in intensive care units and five were on ventilators.

There were 12,312 tests conducted Wednesday, with an overall positive rate of 1.9%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 6.6%.

Tests conducted in the state have totaled 927,184 to date, which were administered to 386,776 individuals.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is expected to announce new restrictions in the state at 1 p.m. due to a recent increase in cases and hospitalizations.

This story will be updated.