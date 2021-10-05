R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 238, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 238 on Monday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 97, a decline from 108 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, nine were in intensive care units and seven were on a ventilator. Monday marks the state’s first day with COVID-19-related hospitalizations numbering below 100 since Aug. 13, 2021.

There have been 175.8 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, 720,555 individuals in the state have been fully vaccinated and a total of 1.48 million COVID-19 doses have been administered.

Confirmed cases in Rhode Island have totaled 173,603, a rise of 246 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 2,845.

There were 12,936 tests processed in the state Monday, with a positive rate of 1.8%. There have been 5.38 million tests administered in the state to date.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three improving:

The state’s positive rate last week was 1.8%, a decline from 2% one week prior.

New COVID-19-related hospital admissions in Rhode Island totaled 96, a drop-off from 132 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents last week totaled 188, a decline from 208 one week prior.