R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 251, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 251, with 1 death, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 45, a decrease from 54 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, three are in intensive care units and three are on ventilators.

There have been 146.2 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 423 new cases identified on April 5, 2021. The transmission rate on March 29, 2021, was 262.2 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 167 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 29, 2021, of which 30 were in an ICU and 20 were on ventilators.

There have been 824,937 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 362,635, an increase of 368 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,524.

There were 6,278 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 4%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 89 monoclonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. There have been 10,862 MAB treatments administered.