R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 261, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 261, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 114, a decrease from 117 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 125.6 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 326 new cases identified on March 1, 2021. The transmission rate on March 1, 2021, was 238.6 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 170 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 1, 2021, of which 27 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 817,156 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 356,436, an increase of 341 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,413.

There were 11,121 tests processed on Tuesday, with a positive rate of 2.3%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 50 monoclonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. There have been 10,479 MAB treatments administered.