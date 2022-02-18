R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 263; no new deaths reported

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 263, with no deaths recorded on Thursday, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 163, a decrease from 172 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 20 are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 196.6 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 381 new cases identified on Feb. 17, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 17, 2021, was 227 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 198 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 17, 2021, of which 29 were in the ICU and 20 were on a ventilator.

There have been 812,654 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 354,045, decrease of 269 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,397.

There were 8,072 tests processed on Thursday, with a positive rate of 3.3%. There have been 7.4 million tests administered in the state.