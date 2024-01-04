R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 2,877, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,887, with three deaths, from Dec. 17-30, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week. However, the department did not originally report data from Dec. 17-23 due to the Christmas holiday.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 204 from Dec. 17-30, an increase from 49 reported from Dec. 10-16.

By comparison, there were 4,545 new cases identified, with six deaths, from Dec. 18-31, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 361.

There were 21,035 tests processed from Dec. 17-30, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,271.

Among state residents, 161,453 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through Dec. 30, the health department reported.