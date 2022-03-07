R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 321 over weekend, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 321 from March 4 through Sunday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 90, a decrease from 104 reported on March 4. Of those hospitalized, nine are in intensive care units and 10 are on a ventilator.

There have been 110.9 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 965 new cases identified from March 4 through March 6 in 2021. The transmission rate on March 6, 2021, was 219.2 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 6, 2021, of which 24 were in the ICU and 20 were on a ventilator.

There have been 818,335 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 357,136, an increase of 353 from figures reported on March 4, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,419.

There were 1,847 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 3.4%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.