R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 334, with seven new deaths

PROVIDENCE – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 334 on Saturday, with seven more deaths, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said at her daily press briefing.

The state has now seen 2,349 cases of the new coronavirus, and 56 deaths. There are 183 people hospitalized with the virus in the state.

The new deaths included one person in their 50s, one in their 60s and five in 80s. Nursing homes have been particularly hard hit by the virus. Neither the governor nor Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the state health director, said during the briefing whether any of the seven new fatalities resided at a nursing home.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported that five of the seven people were residents at nursing homes, including two at Oak Hill, two at Riverview nursing home and one at Orchard View.

Alexander-Scott said state health officials on Friday discussed with nursing home operators the ongoing need to not allow visitors and limit gatherings and traffic at the facilities, especially with tomorrow being Easter.

Alexander-Scott and Raimondo did not directly answer a reporter’s question about whether the rapid growth of new cases in Rhode Island means the state has become another hotspot for the spread of COVID-19. They said the steady increase in positive cases at least partly reflects the state’s aggressive efforts to ramp up testing, which earlier this week exceeded 1,800 a day.

Raimondo said Rhode Island’s testing per capita exceeds most other states, but acknowledged the state’s population density and high percentage of senior citizens leave it especially vulnerable to the spread of the virus.

“Is the worst behind us, no, the surge is ahead of us,” Raimondo said.

She said she signed an executive order allowing hospitals to exceed their normal patient capacity. She said the move will delay the state’s need to use field hospitals now being set up at three locations. She added one of the field hospitals will be “up and running in a couple of weeks,” and isn’t expected to be needed sooner.

The state continues to seek workers with clinical backgrounds, including retirees, to help handle an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations. She suggested, however, that the state still has a chance to limit the size of the surge and not need all the additional treatment capacity it is building.

“We’re working for the best, planning for the worst,” she said. “If we obey social distancing, we may never need it,” she said of the additional treatment capacity.

