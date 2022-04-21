R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 336, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 336, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 63, a decrease from 71 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and five are on a ventilator.

There have been 214.2 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 374 new cases identified on April 20, 2021. The transmission rate on April 20, 2021, was 227 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 20, 2021, of which 27 were in the ICU and 20 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 827,638 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 367,902, an increase of 489 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,532.

There were 5,140 tests processed on Wednesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 7.7 million.

As of Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health no longer reports the percentage of daily tests that come back positive as the state shifts toward an endemic response and the increase of at-home tests and increased testing in traditional health care settings. Those results are not reported to the state.