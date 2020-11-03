COVID-19 cases in R.I. increase by 344, with 2 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 344 on Monday, with two more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Tuesday.

Cases in the state have totaled 34,543 to date, an increase of 423 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well was data revisions for previous days,

Deaths due to the virus in the state have totaled 1,212 to date.

Hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 177, an increase from 170 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 24 were in intensive care units and 12 were on ventilators.

There were 9,235 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 3.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 12.2%.

There have been 1.17 million tests administered in the state to date to 443,524 individuals.

The state also released its weekly COVID-19 statistics Tuesday for the week ended Oct. 31. The three weekly metrics each have thresholds identified by DOH that, if exceeded, may result in increased restrictions in the state.

New cases per 100,000 totaled 278, an increase from 244 one week prior, continuing to exceed the DOH’s acceptable threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 people.

New hospital admissions for the week totaled 160, an increase from 145 one week prior. The threshold for new admissions is set by the department at 210.

The percent positive rate was 3.3%, an increase from 2.9% one week prior. The DOH’s threshold is set at 5%.