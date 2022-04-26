R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 361, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 361, with three deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 65, an increase from 54 patients reported Monday. The number of those in the ICU or ventilated were not immediately available.

There have been 231 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 119 new cases identified on April 25, 2021. The transmission rate on April 25, 2021, was 184 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 25, 2021, of which 33 were in the ICU and 22 were on a ventilator.

There have been 827,231 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and nearly 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 369,723, an increase of 489 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,538 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 4,639 tests processed on Monday and 7.7 million total tests administered in the state during the pandemic.

The department also released its two weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday:

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 60 last week, level from one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 persons totaled 223 last week, down from 238 one week prior.