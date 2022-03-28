R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 370, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 370 from March 25 through Sunday, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 51, a decrease from 56 reported on March 25. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and three are on a ventilator.

There have been 107.1 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 1,319 new cases identified from March 25-27 in 2021. The transmission rate on March 27, 2021, was 272.1 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 134 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 27, 2021, of which 17 were in the ICU and eight were on a ventilator.

There have been 822,924 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 360,594, an increase of 422 from figures reported on March 25, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island now total 3,521, an increase of 83 from the total the state reported on March 25. Most of those newly reported fatalities are from January and February and have been added to the historical count after routine data validation, said spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

There were 3,521 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 5.2%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.