R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 381, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 381, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 72, an increase from 65 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, there are less than five that are in an intensive care unit or are on ventilators.

There have been 243 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 236 new cases identified on April 26, 2021. The transmission rate on April 26, 2021, was 175 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 163 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 26, 2021, of which 34 were in an ICU and 22 were on a ventilator.

There have been 828,608 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 370,262, an increase of 539 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,538.

There were 7,823 tests processed on Tuesday and 7.7 million tests administered in the state during the pandemic.