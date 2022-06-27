R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 434 over weekend, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 434 from June 24 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 47, a decrease from 55 reported on June 24. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 152 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 56 new cases identified from June 24, 2021, through June 26, 2021. The transmission rate on June 26, 2021, was 12.2 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 12, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 838,325 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 401,688, an increase of 580 from figures reported June 24, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,606.

There were 886 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 8.1 million tests administered in the state.