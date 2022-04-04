R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 441, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 441 from April 1 through Sunday, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 47, a decrease from 48 reported April 1. Of those hospitalized, three are in intensive care units and three are on a ventilator.

There have been 127.5 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 1,154 new cases identified from April 1-3 in 2021. The transmission rate on April 3, 2021, was 273.7 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 163 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 3, 2021, of which 26 were in the ICU and 17 were on a ventilator.

There have been 824,276 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 362,000, an increase of 492 from figures reported on April 1, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,522 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 1,515 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 7.5%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.