R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 458, with 9 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 458 from March 5-11, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 55 last week. Of the 64 in hospitals on March 11, five were in intensive care and five were on ventilators.

There were 43 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between March 5-11.

By comparison, there were 1,057 new cases identified from March 5-11 in 2022. The transmission rate on March 11, 2022, was 100 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 930,111 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.8% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,879.

There were 9,624 tests processed from March 5-11, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.