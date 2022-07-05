R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 489 over weekend, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 489 from July 1 through Monday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 49, same as reported on July 1. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care or on a ventilator.

There have been 139 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 77 new cases identified from July 1, 2021, through July 4, 2021. The transmission rate on July 4, 2021, was 11.7 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 31 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 4, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 850,353 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 403,677, an increase of 625 from figures reported July 1, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,611.

There were 698 tests processed on Monday. There have been 8.1 million tests administered in the state.