R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 710, with 4 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 710 on Thursday, with four more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Cases have totaled 41,529 to date, an increase of 765 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Cases for Wednesday were revised to 981, making it the largest day-to-day increase in the state to date.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,254.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 250, an increase from 232 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 27 were in an intensive care unit and 14 were on a ventilator.

There were 13,781 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 5.2%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 26.2%.

There have been 1.32 million tests administered in the state to date to 476,930 individuals.