R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 720, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 720 from July 8 through Monday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 67, an increase from 65 reported on July 8. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 155 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 102 new cases identified from July 8, 2021, through July 11, 2021. The transmission rate on July 11, 2021, was 16.6 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 11, 2021, of whom less than five were in an ICU or on a ventilator.

There have been 852,395 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.3 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 405,589, an increase of 985 from figures reported July 8, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,615.

There were 2,205 tests processed on Monday. There have been 8.2 million tests administered in the state.