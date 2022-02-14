R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 856 over weekend, with 12 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 856, with 12 deaths, from Feb. 11 through Sunday, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 total 189, a decrease from 241 reported on Feb. 11. Of those hospitalized, 28 are in intensive care units and 17 are on ventilators.

By comparison, there were 1,099 new cases identified from Feb. 11, 2021, through Feb. 13, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 13, 2021, was 245 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 210 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 13, 2021, of which 37 were in the ICU and 19 were on ventilators.

There have been 292 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

To date, there have been 810,746 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 352,794, an increase of 950 from figures reported Feb. 11, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,388 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 2,550 tests processed Sunday with a positive rate of 6.8%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.