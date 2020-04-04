R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 97, with three more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 97, with three more deaths, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said on Saturday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 806, with 17 deaths. There are 93 people hospitalized with the new coronavirus.

The governor said the rise in cases “confirms we are in a rapid-spread phase of this virus.”

Of the three new fatalities, two were in their 80s and the third was in their 90s. One of the three, a woman in her 80s, was a resident of Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, bringing the total number of fatalities there connected to COVID-19 to six.

On Friday, state health officials said about 57% of people who had died from COVID-19 up to that point were residents of nursing or group homes.

Rhode Island Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said state health officials are “doing everything we can to limit contact in these facilities” and ensure residents are getting proper care.

Raimondo noted that the rate of hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 in the state has doubled in the past week.

“There will be thousands of people in hospitals [in Rhode Island] with coronavirus in the months to come,” she said. “Many more people will die. Our hospitals will be overwhelmed,” she said, adding she expects the state will need to use all 2,000 field hospital beds it is getting ready to support local hospitals.

The governor said her approach to the crisis is to “protect [Rhode Islanders] as much from the downside” as possible, “all balanced against my great desire to get people back to work.”

She did note that the state’s testing capacity has increased to the point where anyone who thinks they have symptoms of the virus can get tested with a referral from a doctor or designated health official.

More than 1,000 people were scheduled to be tested in the state on Saturday.

“We want to have that every day from now on,” Raimondo said.

She also noted that tomorrow is Palm Sunday and reminded churches not to hold services or distribute palms.

“This virus sticks to surfaces, it lives on surfaces for many days,” she said.

State officials are now urging Rhode Islanders to consider wearing cloth face coverings when around others in public, matching new federal health suggestions.

Despite the dire warnings about hospitals likely getting overrun and many more deaths expected, Raimondo assured those who may become hospitalized that, “We have a plan. … We’ll have you covered.”

She added she’s also hopeful the state will be able to handle the worst of the crisis.

“I’m 100% confident some day soon things will be more normal, [but] it won’t be like it was,” she said.

