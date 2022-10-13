R.I. COVID-19 cases increased 1,526 last week, with 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,526 from Oct. 2-8, with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data on COVID-19 statistics five days a week to a weekly report. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 139 last week, compared with 105 reported the week of Sept. 25 – Oct. 1. Of the 113 people hospitalized on Oct. 8, eight were in intensive care and less than five were ventilated.

There were 144 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Oct. 2–8.

By comparison, there were 1,930 new cases identified from Oct. 2-8 in 2021. The transmission rate on Oct. 8, 2021, was 173 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 907,916 individuals fully vaccinated, which is about 86% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state total 428,847, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,674.

There were 15,682 tests processed from Oct. 2-8, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.