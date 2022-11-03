R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,207 last week, with 9 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,207 from Oct. 23-29, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data on COVID-19 statistics five days a week to a weekly report. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 101 last week, compared with 112 reported the week of Oct. 16-22. Of the 100 hospitalized on Oct. 29, less than five were in intensive care or being ventilated.

There were 114 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Oct. 23–29.

By comparison, there were 1,205 new cases identified from Oct. 23-29 in 2021. The transmission rate on Oct. 29, 2021, was 131 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 914,097 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 86.3% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,705.

There were 15,313 tests processed from Oct. 16-22, with 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.