R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,307 last week, with 10 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,307 from Oct. 16-22, with 10 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data on COVID-19 statistics five days a week to a weekly report. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 112 last week, compared with 131 reported the week of Oct. 9-15. Of the 112 people hospitalized on Oct. 22, six were in intensive care and less than five were ventilated.

There were 123.7 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Oct. 16–22.

By comparison, there were 1,532 new cases identified from Oct. 16-22 in 2021. The transmission rate on Oct. 22, 2021, was 138.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 911,857 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 86% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,696.

There were 15,220 tests processed from Oct. 16-22, with 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.