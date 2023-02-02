R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,378 last week, with 12 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,378 from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, with 12 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 127 last week. Of the 125 hospitalized on Jan. 28, less than five were in intensive care and seven were on ventilators.

There were 130.4 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Jan. 22-28.

By comparison, there were 12,133 new cases identified from Jan. 22-28 in 2022. The transmission rate on Jan. 28, 2022, was 1,096.6 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 927,799 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.6% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,833.

There were 13,402 tests processed from Jan. 22-28, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.