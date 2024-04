Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 138, with three deaths, from April 7-13, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday. Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week. New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 18, an increase from 14 reported March 31-April 6.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 18, an increase from 14 reported March 31-April 6.

By comparison, there were 258 new cases identified, with four deaths, from April 9-15 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 26.

There were 4,607 tests processed from April 7-13, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,362.