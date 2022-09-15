R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,437 last week, with 9 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,437 from Sept. 4-10, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data five days a week to a weekly report on COVID-19 statistics. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 89 last week, compared with 94 reported the week of Aug. 28 through Sept 3. Of those hospitalized on Sept. 10, six were in intensive care and less than five were on ventilators.

There were 136 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Sept. 4-10.

By comparison, there were 2,221 new cases identified between Sept. 4-10 in 2021. The transmission rate on Sept. 10, 2021, was 198.2 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 900,147 individuals fully vaccinated, which equals 85% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state total 421,739, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,661.

There were 15,614 tests processed from Sept. 4-10, with 8.4 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.