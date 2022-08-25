R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,529 last week with 8 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,529 from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20, with eight new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data five days a week to a weekly report on COVID-19 statistics. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 113 last week, compared with 110 reported the week of Aug. 7 through 13. Of those hospitalized on Aug. 20, six were in intensive care and none were on a ventilator.

There were 144.7 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, there were 2,101 new cases identified between Aug. 14 through Aug. 20, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 20, 2021, was 184 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 854 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between July 31 and Aug. 6, 2021.

There have been 896,297 individuals fully vaccinated, which equals 84.6% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed cases in the state total 416,638, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,643.

There were 17,421 tests processed between Aug. 14 and Aug. 20, with 8.3 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.