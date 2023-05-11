R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 161 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 161 from April 30 to May 6, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 31 last week. Of the 32 hospitalized on May 6, none was in intensive care and less than five were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 4,627 new cases identified from April 30 to May 6 in 2022. The transmission rate on May 6, 2022, was 418 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 932,310 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 88% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,915.

There were 4,919 tests processed from April 30 to May 6, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

The transmission risk rates in all five state counties remain at the “low” level.