R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 163 last week, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 163, with three deaths, from March 31-April 6, theBy comparison, there were 320 new cases identified, with three deaths, from April 2-8 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 22. There were 4,626 tests processed from March 31-April 8, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,358. Among state residents, 185,091 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through April 6, the health department reported.