R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 163 last week

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 163 with no deaths from June 18-24, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 14 last week. Of the 19 hospitalized on June 24, none were in intensive care or were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 1,747 new cases identified from June 18-24 in 2022. The transmission rate on June 17, 2022, was 165.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,153.

There were 3,516 tests processed from June 18-24, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 839,880 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series as of June 24, which is about 77% of Rhode Island residents.