R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,638 last week, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,638 from Sept. 25- Oct. 1, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data on COVID-19 statistics five days a week to a weekly report. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 105 last week, compared with 83 reported the week of Sept. 18-24. Of the 98 people hospitalized on Oct. 1, eight were in intensive care and less than five were on a ventilator.

There were 155 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Sept. 25- Oct. 1.

By comparison, there were 2,083 new cases identified from Sept. 25-Oct. 1 in 2021. The transmission rate on Oct. 1, 2021, was 185.3 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 905,621 individuals fully vaccinated, which is about 86% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state total 427,242, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,674.

There were 15,078 tests processed from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, with 8.4 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.