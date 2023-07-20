R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 166 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 166 with two deaths from July 9-15, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 12 last week. Of the 15 hospitalized on July 24, less than five were in intensive care or were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 1,905 new cases identified from July 9-15 in 2022. The transmission rate on July 15, 2022, was 180 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,158.

There were 3,447 tests processed from July 9-15 with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 840,488 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series as of June 24, which is about 77% of Rhode Island residents.