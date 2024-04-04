R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 168 last week, with no deaths

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 168, with no deaths, from March 24-30, theBy comparison, there were 346 new cases identified, with seven deaths, from March 26-April 1 in 2023. New hospital admissions that week totaled 29. There were 5,211 tests processed from March 24-30, with nearly 8.5 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,354. Among state residents, 184,400 individuals have received the 2023-2024 vaccine through March 30, the health department reported.