R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 170 last week, with 4 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 170 from June 4-10, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 13 last week. Of the 13 hospitalized on June 10, less than five were in intensive care and none were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 2,470 new cases identified from June 4-10 in 2022. The transmission rate on June 10, 2022, was 223.5 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,153.

There were 3,200 tests processed from June 4-10, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 839,449 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series as of June 10, which is about 77% of Rhode Island residents.