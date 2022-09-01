R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,705 last week, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,705 from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data five days a week to a weekly report on COVID-19 statistics. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 105 last week, compared with 113 reported the week of Aug. 14 through 20. Of those hospitalized on Aug. 27, six were in intensive care and less than five were on ventilators.

There were 161 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

By comparison, there were 2,101 new cases identified between Aug. 21 through Aug. 27, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 27, 2021, was 186 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 1,059 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27, 2021.

There have been 898,386 individuals fully vaccinated, which equals 84.8% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state total 418,653, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,645.

There were 16,692 tests processed between Aug. 21 and Aug. 27, with 8.3 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.