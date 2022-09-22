R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,714 last week, with 6 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,714 from Sept. 11-17, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data five days a week to a weekly report on COVID-19 statistics. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 99 last week, compared with 89 reported the week of Sept. 4-10. Of those hospitalized on Sept. 17, five were in intensive care and five were ventilated.

There were 162 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island from Sept. 11-17.

By comparison, there were 2,184 new cases identified between Sept. 11-17 in 2021. The transmission rate on Sept. 10, 2021, was 223 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 901,877 individuals fully vaccinated, which equals 85% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state total 423,563, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,667.

There were 16,826 tests processed from Sept. 11-17, with 8.4 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.