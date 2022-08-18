R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,839 last week, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,839 from Aug. 7 through Aug. 13, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

The department has switched from reporting data five days a week to reporting weekly COVID-19 statistics on Thursdays. Numbers are now reported Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 110 last week, compared to 112 reported the week of July 21 to Aug. 6. Of those hospitalized on Aug. 13, seven were in intensive care and none were on a ventilator.

There were 149 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island from Aug. 7 through Aug. 13.

By comparison, there were 1,851 new cases identified between Aug. 7 through Aug. 13, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 13, 2021, was 162 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 699 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between July 31 and Aug. 6, 2021.

There have been 894,886 individuals fully vaccinated, which equals 84.5% of Rhode Island residents.

Confirmed cases in the state total 414,931, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,636.

There were 17,740 tests processed between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13, with 8.3 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.