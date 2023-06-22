R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 194 last week

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 194 from June 11-17, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 18 last week. Of the 19 hospitalized on June 17, none were in intensive care nor were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 1,965 new cases identified from June 11-17 in 2022. The transmission rate on June 17, 2022, was 178.6 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,153.

There were 3,985 tests processed from June 11-17, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 839,663 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series as of June 17, which is about 77% of Rhode Island residents.